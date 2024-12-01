Amari Cooper News: Three catches in run-heavy win

Cooper caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Cooper's first target didn't come until just over a minute before halftime, as Josh Allen threw the ball only 17 times. The second of Cooper's three catches doesn't stand out in his box score, but it resulted in a highlight play, as he took advantage of a generous lack of a whistle after his forward progress stopped and had time to pitch the ball back to Allen, who proceeded to get into the end zone. Buffalo went run-heavy in cold and snowy conditions, but Cooper won't have to deal with that limitation in sunny Los Angeles and thus projects to be more involved in Week 14 against the Rams.