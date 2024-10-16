Amari Cooper News: Uncertain role this week

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he hasn't decided if Cooper will play Sunday against the Titans, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Cooper is at the team facility Wednesday, one day after the Bills traded a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-rounder in exchange for the wideout and a 2025 sixth-round pick. He should be ready to contribute by Sunday, but it might be in a smaller role than what Cooper will eventually handle as the new No. 1 receiver in Buffalo.