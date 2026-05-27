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Amari Kight News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 1:08pm

Kight (knee) participated in the Seahawks' OTAs on Tuesday, Lindsey Wasson of Journal-News.com reports.

Kight finished Seattle's 2025 campaign on injured reserve with a knee issue, but his participation in Tuesday's practice indicates he has now fully recovered. The second-year pro from UCF will likely compete for one of the Seahawks' top reserve tackle spots as the offseason progresses.

Amari Kight
Seattle Seahawks
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