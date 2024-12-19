Fantasy Football
Ambry Thomas Injury: Fails physical

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

The Colts failed Thomas' (forearm) physical Thursday after having claimed him off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Thomas hasn't yet fully healed from the forearm fracture he suffered during training camp, so he won't ultimately join Indianapolis' 53-man roster. The fourth-year pro will look to get fully healthy and then search for another opportunity to sign with a team.

