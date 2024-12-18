Fantasy Football
Ambry Thomas headshot

Ambry Thomas News: Claimed by Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 2:48pm

The Colts claimed Thomas (forearm) off waivers Wednesday, Joel Erickson of IndyStar.com reports.

Thomas has been on injured reserve for the entire regular season after he broke his forearm in a preseason game against the Titans in August. He was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, but he has quickly found a new home with the Colts and will provide depth at linebacker behind Grant Stuard, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed (knee).

Ambry Thomas
Indianapolis Colts
