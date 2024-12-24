Ambry Thomas News: Gets look from Minnesota

The Vikings signed Thomas (forearm) to their practice squad Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Thomas suffered a fractured forearm in training camp and was waived from the 49ers' injured reserve Dec. 17. He was claimed by Indianapolis two days later but didn't end up with the organization due to a failed physical. However, Thomas appears to now be healthy, and he'll look to impress the playoff-bound Vikings during his time on their practice squad.