Ameer Abdullah headshot

Ameer Abdullah Injury: Doubtful for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:35am

Coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Abdullah (foot) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of a standout 20-carry, 115-yard effort this past Sunday at New Orleans that also included three catches (on four targets) for 32 yards, Abdullah has been tending to a foot injury that didn't allow him to practice this week. He thus appears in line to miss his first game of the campaign, which would allow the combination of Alexander Mattison, Chris Collier and perhaps even Dylan Laube to man the Raiders backfield Sunday.

Ameer Abdullah
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
