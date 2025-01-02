Fantasy Football
Ameer Abdullah headshot

Ameer Abdullah Injury: Misses practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Abdullah (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

Abdullah is coming off a career-high 115-yard rushing effort in Week 17, but back-to-back missed practices cloud his status for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers. If Abdullah is limited or out this weekend, Alexander Mattison and Chris Collier would likely be next up for the Raiders' Week 18 carries, with Dylan Laube a candidate to mix in.

