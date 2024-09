Abdullah (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland.

The 30-year-old has played 30 offensive snaps and another 48 on special teams through three weeks. The Raiders have been using all three of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Abdullah out of the backfield in a true three-man committee approach. If Abdullah can't play, it could open more pass-game work for Mattison, as White has mainly been limited to early downs.