Ameer Abdullah Injury: Won't play Sunday

Abdullah (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, head coach Antonio Pierce initially indicated that Abdullah would be listed as doubtful for the contest. However, it has been confirmed that the running back, who is coming off a strong effort Week 17, will sit out the Raiders' final game of the 2024 season. In Abdullah's absence, Alexander Mattison is in line to lead the team's Week 18 backfield, with Chris Collier also mixing in, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, and Dylan Laube potentially seeing some work in passing situations, according to Tafur.