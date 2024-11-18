Ameer Abdullah News: Catches touchdown pass in loss

Abdullah caught all three of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins. He also gained one yard on his only carry.

Abdullah caught a 10-yard swing pass out of the backfield with less than five minutes remaining in the contest for his second touchdown of the season. The 31-year-old logged a 34 percent offensive snap share as a result of Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) both exiting the game early. If at least one of White or Mattison are forced to miss the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Broncos, Abdullah could see an increased role again, though sixth-round rookie Dylan Laube may also factor into the backfield mix.