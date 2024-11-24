Ameer Abdullah News: Finds end zone in loss

Abdullah carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and caught five of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) unavailable, Abdullah led the Raiders' backfield in touches and scrimmage yards while scoring the team's only offensive TD of the day on a six-yard connection with Gardner Minshew (collarbone) in the second quarter. The five catches and six targets were also season highs for Abdullah. It's not yet clear if either Mattison or White will be ready to return in Week 13, but even if Abdullah handles the lead role again, he'll have a tough matchup against Kansas City.