Abdullah benefited from having Philip Rivers take over under center for the injured Daniel Jones (Achilles) after the backup running back finished as the Colts' leading receiver Sunday. The 32-year-old Abdullah hadn't recorded more than two receptions in any of his previous nine appearances this season, but the higher target share could become a trend with Rivers needing to make plenty of check-down passes to preserve his own health down the stretch. Abdullah represents a sneaky play in Week 16 for those in deep PPR formats, but the veteran backup can safely be ignored elsewhere.