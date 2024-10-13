Ameer Abdullah News: Loses key fumble

Abdullah rushed the ball four times for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions on five targets for 14 yards.

Abdullah had moments of productivity as the change-of-pace back behind Alexander Mattison, but that was overshadowed by a key mistake early in the fourth quarter. With the Raiders one yard away from cutting Pittsburgh's lead to one possession, Abdullah lost a fumble at the hands of T.J. Watt. He didn't record an offensive stat thereafter, and he compounded his problems by muffing a punt just one possession later.