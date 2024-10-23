Ameer Abdullah News: No touches in Week 8

Abdullah didn't carry the ball or draw a target while playing 13 of 79 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

After filling a change-of-pace role out of the backfield behind Alexander Mattison the previous two weeks, Abdullah saw his playing time take a significant dip Week 7 while Zamir White (groin) made his return from a two-game absence. Expect Abdullah's opportunities on offense to remain limited while both Mattison and White are healthy.