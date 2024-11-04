Ameer Abdullah News: Paces LV backfield in snaps Sunday

Abdullah rushed four times for 12 yards and he caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Abdullah was dealt at least seven touches for the third time in five games as the Raiders trailed throughout the entire second half Sunday. Abdullah's 30 offensive snaps actually paced his position group ahead of fellow running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, each of whom continue to struggle with inefficiency. Through his first nine contests of the 2024 campaign, Abdullah has taken 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 14-60-0 receiving line on 17 targets.