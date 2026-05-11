Ameer Abdullah headshot

Ameer Abdullah News: Signs with Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Jacksonville signed Abdullah to a contract Monday.

Abdullah, who is now heading into his age-33 campaign, suited up for 13 regular-season games with Indianapolis in 2025, totaling 14 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown and 16 catches for 99 yards (on 17 targets). He also handled 137 snaps on special teams for the Colts and racked up 563 kick-return yards. The veteran will compete with DeeJay Dallas and LeQuint Allen to carve out a similar role with the Jaguars.

Ameer Abdullah
Jacksonville Jaguars
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