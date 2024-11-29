Ameer Abdullah News: Tallies 151 all-purpose yards

Abdullah rushed 10 times for 39 yards, secured both targets for 14 yards, returned one kickoff for 68 yards and ran back two punts for 30 yards in the Raiders' 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Friday.

The veteran back was busy all afternoon with both Zamir White (quadriceps) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) inactive, and he supplemented his work on offense with a productive effort on special teams. Abdullah's 68-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter set the Raiders up on the Chiefs' 26-yard line for a drive that culminated in a Brock Bowers touchdown grab two plays later. Abdullah finished with two fewer carries and 25 less rushing yards than backfield mate Sincere McCormick, but he offered serviceable fantasy production overall. However, Abdullah could be back to his customary third-down role in short order, considering both White and Mattison seemingly have a good chance of being available for a Week 14 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 8.