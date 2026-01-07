Abdullah finished the 2025 campaign having very little impact offensively, a theme for the veteran running back for most of the season. The 32-year-old operated as one of the Colts' top backup options out of the backfield, but he was unable to get much going each week with starter Jonathan Taylor handling a large majority of the work at running back. Abdullah will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but his age and lack of impressive production may make it difficult to garner much interest from teams around the league.