Amen Ogbongbemiga News: Cut by Chicago
The Bears released Ogbongbemiga on Thursday.
Ogbongbemiga will hit free agency after having suited up for eight regular-season contests with Chicago in 2025, in which span he totaled 18 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. He also played 134 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga figures to compete for a similar reserve role elsewhere in the league this offseason.
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Free Agent
