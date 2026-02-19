Amen Ogbongbemiga headshot

Amen Ogbongbemiga News: Cut by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

The Bears released Ogbongbemiga on Thursday.

Ogbongbemiga will hit free agency after having suited up for eight regular-season contests with Chicago in 2025, in which span he totaled 18 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. He also played 134 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga figures to compete for a similar reserve role elsewhere in the league this offseason.

Amen Ogbongbemiga
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Ogbongbemiga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Ogbongbemiga See More
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
36 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
66 days ago