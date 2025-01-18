Amik Robertson Injury: Dealing with elbow injury
Robertson is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders due to an elbow injury.
Robertson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and was walked off the field by trainers. Kindle Vildor has taken over as an outside corner in Robertson's absence. The Lions are already without several key members of their secondary, so Robertson's absence would be another significant blow.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now