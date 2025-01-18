Fantasy Football
Amik Robertson Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Robertson is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders due to an elbow injury.

Robertson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and was walked off the field by trainers. Kindle Vildor has taken over as an outside corner in Robertson's absence. The Lions are already without several key members of their secondary, so Robertson's absence would be another significant blow.

