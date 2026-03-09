Amik Robertson headshot

Amik Robertson News: Agrees to two-year pact with WAS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Robertson agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Commanders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robertson's contract, which can be made official at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $9.3 million in guaranteed money. He appeared in all 17 games for the Lions in 2025, notching 52 tackles (43 solo) and 12 passes defensed. Robertson's expected to take on a prominent role in the secondary for Washington.

