Amik Robertson News: Notches eight tackles vs. Bears

Robertson recorded eight total tackles (five solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Robertson finished second on the Lions' defense in total tackles during Sunday's blowout win, trailing Brian Branch's 12-stop performance. The first-year Lion tied his season high in tackles (eight) in Week 16, having now accumulated 43 total tackles, six passes defended and two forced fumbles over 15 appearances. Robertson is expected to continue starting opposite Terrion Arnold as part of Detroit's top outside cornerback duo for the remainder of the regular season.