Amik Robertson headshot

Amik Robertson News: Upgraded to full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Robertson (calf) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Robertson logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday night against the 49ers and has become an every-down cornerback for the Lions in the two games since Carlton Davis suffered a broken jaw. Over the last two weeks, Robertson has totaled 10 tackles (seven solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

