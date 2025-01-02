Amik Robertson News: Upgraded to full Thursday
Robertson (calf) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Robertson logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday night against the 49ers and has become an every-down cornerback for the Lions in the two games since Carlton Davis suffered a broken jaw. Over the last two weeks, Robertson has totaled 10 tackles (seven solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
