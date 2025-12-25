St. Brown is managing irritation in his knee and put forth a DNP\/LP\/LP practice slate in preparation for Week 17 action. Though his status likely won't be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Rapoport said it's expected that the star wideout will be a full-go on the road versus the Vikings. St. Brown is already up to 11 receiving touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances, meaning he only needs one more such score to tie the career-high mark he set in 2024.