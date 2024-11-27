Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Questionable after full practice

St. Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

St. Brown and running back David Montgomery (shoulder) were both full participants in Wednesday's walk-through practice, following absences Monday and limited participation Tuesday. The Lions also held walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday, but St. Brown nonetheless seems to be on the right track after he said Tuesday that he would be ready to play on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit's inactive list will be released around 11:00 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before the 12:30 kickoff.