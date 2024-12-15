Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Career-best 193 yards

St. Brown recorded 14 receptions on 18 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

The Lions were forced into a pass-heavy offense as they chased the Bills all game, and the result was a career-best performance for St. Brown. The highlight came on a 66-yard touchdown catch and run, during which Goff split the Buffalo defense down the middle and out-raced several defenders to the end zone. He also chipped in long gains of 24, 31 and 16 yards to top 100 yards for the fourth time this season and for the first time since Week 11.