Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Catches TD in blowout win

St. Brown recorded four catches on four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

St. Brown saw his fewest targets of the season, primarily due to game script as the Lions took to the air only nine times in the final two quarters. He still managed to save his day early in the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown reception, marking his third straight game with a trip to the end zone. Overall, St. Brown has now topped 100 yards or found the end zone in four of five matchups on the campaign.