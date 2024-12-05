Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Held in check by Packers

St. Brown brought in five of six targets for 43 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

As had been the case in four of his previous five meetings with the Packers, St. Brown was held to under 57 receiving yards while furnishing his fourth-lowest yardage total of the campaign. However, St. Brown saved his most valuable contribution for his final catch, as he brought in a 16-yard dart from Jared Goff on over the middle on second-and-17 with 1:42 remaining. Despite the modest numbers Thursday, St. Brown should be heavily involved in a Week 15 home matchup against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15 that could well serve as a Super Bowl preview.