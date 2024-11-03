Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Keeps TD streak alive

St. Brown recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

The Lions had limited pass volume due to rainy conditions and positive game script, leaving St. Brown as the only player to see more than three targets. He primarily worked in short areas of the field, though he did manage a long 26-yard reception late in the second quarter. That came after St. Brown extended his touchdown streak to six games by capping the team's first drive with a three-yard catch in the end zone on fourth down.