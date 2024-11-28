Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Makes five catches in Week 13

St. Brown (knee) caught five of seven targets for 73 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears.

St. Brown was listed as questionable due to a knee injury coming in, but he was his usual effective self, leading the Lions in receiving yards while tying Jameson Williams for the team leads in targets and catches. St. Brown has gone back-to-back games without getting into the end zone following an eight-game touchdown streak. That stretch included a Week 9 performance against the Packers in which St. Brown caught all seven of his targets for 56 yards and a score. Detroit will face Green Bay again on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.