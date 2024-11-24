Fantasy Football
Amon-Ra St. Brown headshot

Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Modest production in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

St. Brown corralled six of seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over Indianapolis.

St. Brown led his team in receptions while tying Jameson Williams for the lead in targets Sunday. The former was unable to push his impressive scoring streak past eight weeks, but he still produced a decent fantasy totals for managers in PPR formats. St. Brown has accrued a 71-747-9 receiving line through 11 contests, making him one of the premier wideouts in the NFL ahead of a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Bears.

