Amon-Ra St. Brown headshot

Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Suiting up on Thanksgiving

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 8:16am

St. Brown (knee) is listed as active Thursday against the Bears.

Working on a short week, the Lions held three straight walkthroughs ahead of Thursday's game, and a knee injury contained St. Brown to no activity Monday, limited participation Tuesday and a full session Wednesday. On Tuesday, the wideout relayed to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he planned to be available for Week 13 action, which now has been confirmed. St. Brown thus will remain the featured option in Detroit's passing game versus a Chicago defense that has allowed the fourth-most YPT (8.99) to opposing wide receivers this season.

