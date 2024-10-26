Anders Carlson News: Bumps up for Week 8 action

The 49ers elevated Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, in preparation for him to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Carlson will get another chance to start for San Francisco with Jake Moody (ankle) ruled out for Week 8 and Matthew Wright (shoulder) on injured reserve. The second-year pro converted both of his field-goal tries Week 7 against the Chiefs, but he missed his lone extra-point attempt.