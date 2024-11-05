Anders Carlson News: Cut by Niners

The 49ers cut Carlson from their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Carlson's release likely signals that the 49ers are expecting Jake Moody (ankle) to return from a three-game absence to handle kicking duties coming out of a Week 9 bye. The 26-year-old filled in for Moody in Weeks 7 and 8, going 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra-point tries.