Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Cut by Niners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 2:48pm

The 49ers cut Carlson from their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Carlson's release likely signals that the 49ers are expecting Jake Moody (ankle) to return from a three-game absence to handle kicking duties coming out of a Week 9 bye. The 26-year-old filled in for Moody in Weeks 7 and 8, going 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra-point tries.

Anders Carlson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now