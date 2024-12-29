Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 9:07am

Carlson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bills.

The kicker missed an extra point and a 49-yard field-goal attempt in last Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. After that defeat, Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team would explore its options at kicker, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Former starter Greg Zuerlein was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing seven games with a knee injury.

Anders Carlson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now