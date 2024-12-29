Anders Carlson News: Inactive Sunday

Carlson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bills.

The kicker missed an extra point and a 49-yard field-goal attempt in last Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. After that defeat, Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team would explore its options at kicker, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Former starter Greg Zuerlein was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing seven games with a knee injury.