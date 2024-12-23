Anders Carlson News: Job in jeopardy following loss

Carlson went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and missed his lone extra-point attempt during the Jets' 19-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Carlson missed his only extra-point try of the game late in the first quarter following the Jets' 14-play, 99-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. Carlson made a 21-yard chip shot as time expired in the first half, but his 49-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter missed wide right, and it was a crucial miss as it prevented the Jets from reducing the deficit to one score. Sunday's loss could've been Carlson's last game with Gang Green, as head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that the Jets are going to explore their options at kicker this week, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The Jets don't have a kicker signed to the practice squad, but they will likely add one ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 29.