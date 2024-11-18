Fantasy Football
Anders Carlson

Anders Carlson News: Joins 53-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 3:53pm

The Jets signed Carlson to the 53-man roster Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carlson joined the Jets' practice squad Nov. 8 and was elevated ahead of this past Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts. After converting all five of his kicks (three extra points, two field goals) -- including a career-long 58-yard boot -- the second-year pro will now gain some job security. At least while Greg Zuerlein (knee) remains on injured reserve, Carlson should retain the Jets' kicking job.

Anders Carlson
New York Jets

