Anders Carlson News: Likely to kick for Jets in Week 11

The Jets are expected to elevate Carlson from their practice squad to handle kicking duties in Sunday's game against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carlson will likely become the Jets' fourth kicker in four games, with Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader having been moved up from the practice squad in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively, after Greg Zuerlein (knee) was moved to injured reserve following Week 8. Riley Patterson was cut after Week 9, and though Shrader was likely the Jets' preferred choice to kick against Indianapolis, he ended up being signed to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Thursday. Zuerlein won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 14, so Carlson could be in store for at least a two-game run as the Jets' kicker. Carlson previously went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts in two games with the 49ers earlier this season, but he was erratic during his time with Green Bay as a rookie in 2023, missing 13 kicks (seven field goals, six extra points) across 19 combined regular-season and playoff appearances.