Anders Carlson News: Makes 58-yarder in loss

Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Carlson's strong performance in his Jets debut was a small silver lining as New York fell to 3-8. He made a career-long 58-yard field goal in the third quarter and added a 35-yarder in the fourth. Carlson's trying to get his career back on track after missing six of 33 field-goal attempts and five of 39 PATs in his rookie regular season with the Packers in 2023.