Anders Carlson News: Minimal volume in loss

Carlson didn't attempt a field goal and made one of two PAT attempts in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Carlson's PAT attempt was blocked after the Jets' first touchdown, so the Jets went for two after one of their other two scores. He also recovered a fumble by Seahawks kickoff return man Laviska Shenault. Greg Zuerlein (knee) is eligible to come off IR in Week 14 against the Dolphins, but if the veteran isn't ready to return, then Carlson would continue to kick for the Jets.