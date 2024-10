Carlson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday.

Carlson went three-for-three on both his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries during Sunday's win over the Cowboys, as he once again served as the team's kicker since Jake Moody (ankle) remains sidelined. Carlson will continue to hold this role following the team's upcoming bye for their Week 10 versus Tampa Bay if Moody is unable to return.