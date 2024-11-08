Fantasy Football
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Signs to Jets' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

The Jets signed Carlson to their practice squad Friday.

Carlson looks like the favorite to kick for the Jets on Sunday against the Cardinals after the team waived Riley Patterson in a separate move Friday. Carlson kicked in two games for the 49ers in Weeks 7 and 8, but he was cut earlier in the week with Jake Moody (ankle) looking ready to return. Carlson went five-for-five on field goals for San Francisco and made three of his four extra-point tries.

Anders Carlson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
