Anders Carlson News: Signs to Jets' practice squad

The Jets signed Carlson to their practice squad Friday.

Carlson looks like the favorite to kick for the Jets on Sunday against the Cardinals after the team waived Riley Patterson in a separate move Friday. Carlson kicked in two games for the 49ers in Weeks 7 and 8, but he was cut earlier in the week with Jake Moody (ankle) looking ready to return. Carlson went five-for-five on field goals for San Francisco and made three of his four extra-point tries.