Andre Baccellia headshot

Andre Baccellia Injury: Let go with injury tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 4:35pm

The Cardinals waived Baccellia (neck) with a failed physical designation Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Baccellia played five games with the Cardinals last season before he was stretchered off the field in Week 15 due to a neck injury he sustained while returning a kick. The 29-year-old has been unable to shake off this injury and will head to waivers.

Andre Baccellia
 Free Agent
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