Andre Baccellia Injury: Let go with injury tag
The Cardinals waived Baccellia (neck) with a failed physical designation Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Baccellia played five games with the Cardinals last season before he was stretchered off the field in Week 15 due to a neck injury he sustained while returning a kick. The 29-year-old has been unable to shake off this injury and will head to waivers.
Andre Baccellia
Free Agent
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