Andre Carter News: Inks deal with Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Carter off the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday.

The Army product's signing ensures depth at defensive end in Las Vegas, with Maxx Crosby (ankle) and Malcolm Koonce (knee) both sidelined for the remainder of the season. Carter has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game this year, but he'll likely serve as a depth piece on the Raiders' defensive line in the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars.