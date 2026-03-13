Andre Cisco Injury: Re-signs with NYJ
Cisco (pectoral) and the Jets agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.25 million contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cisco started at safety in each of the Jets' first eight games of the regular season but spent the rest of 2025 on IR after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 8 against the Bengals. He should be ready for the start of offseason programming, and Cisco projects to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2026.
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