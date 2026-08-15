Andre Cisco News: Plays in preseason opener

Cisco logged one solo tackle during Friday night's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Cisco played 33 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps, totaling 21 downs. The starting strong safety missed the final 10 games of the 2025 regular season due to a pectoral injury. The 24-year-old will likely see similar reps in next Friday's preseason showdown against the Steelers as he returns to live NFL action.