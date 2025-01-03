Fantasy Football
Andre Dillard headshot

Andre Dillard Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Dillard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillard will miss a second straight game as a result of not clearing the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he'll need to do in order to play in the Packers' wild-card game next weekend. Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover will serve as the Packers' backup offensive tackles for Sunday's regular-season finale due to Dillard's injury.

Andre Dillard
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
