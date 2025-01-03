Andre Dillard Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Dillard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillard will miss a second straight game as a result of not clearing the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he'll need to do in order to play in the Packers' wild-card game next weekend. Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover will serve as the Packers' backup offensive tackles for Sunday's regular-season finale due to Dillard's injury.