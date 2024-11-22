Andre James Injury: Iffy for Week 12

James (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on Friday's injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

James has been sidelined for the Raiders' last two regular-season games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Chiefs. James was a DNP on Wednesday, but he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging consecutive limited practices to end the week. If he's unable to play, Jackson Powers-Johnson will start at center for a third straight game.