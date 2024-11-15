Andre James Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

James (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

James suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs, which forced him to be held out for Week 9 against the Bengals. Even with the extra rest courtesy of the Raiders' Week 10 bye, James was unable to practice all week, and he will be sidelined for a third consecutive game as a result. Jackson Powers-Johnson will continue to start at center in James' absence.