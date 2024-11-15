Fantasy Football
Andre James Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

James (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

James suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs, which forced him to be held out for Week 9 against the Bengals. Even with the extra rest courtesy of the Raiders' Week 10 bye, James was unable to practice all week, and he will be sidelined for a third consecutive game as a result. Jackson Powers-Johnson will continue to start at center in James' absence.

